Edythe A. Collins 1945—2019
Edythe A. Collins, 74, of Rockford, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 6, 2019. Born July 1, 1945 in Aberdeen, SD. Daughter of Marion and Evelyn Mae (Keller) Stevens. United in marriage to Loys Maly from 1963 until 1978, from which her children were born, and then united in marriage to Norm Collins from December 1986 until his passing in May of 1987. She then had her life partner of Harvey Olson until his passing in October of 1998. Edythe found enjoyment in all puzzles especially crosswords, reading all books, knitting blankets for her family, ceramics, trap shooting in her younger days and above all any time spent with family, especially the grand and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her children, John Maly, Joy (Don) Mitchell, Midge (Steve) Morrow, Michelle Stallings and like daughter, Veronica (Phillip) James; grandchildren, Heather Lawnduski, Amber Stearns, Jim (Dee) Morrow, Christen (Davonte) Jones, Hanna (Daniel) Levia, Karl Powless, Shannon (Garrett) Poole, Jeremiah Mitchell, Micah Mitchell, Shane Stallings; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Vicki Boughter, Duane (Suzanne) Stevens. She was predeceased by her parents; husband Norm; siblings Sharon Timmer, Arlene Nielsen and Jim Stevens. Celebration of Life Memorial Service at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 13 at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park. Visitation at 1 p.m. until time of service. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. To share a condolence www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019