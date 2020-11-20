Edythe M. Tate Radford 1931—2020
Edythe M. Tate Radford, 89, of Rockford, passed peacefully on November 18, 2020. Born on January 15, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois to parents, Rodney and Margaret Lewis. The only girl with three brothers, now deceased. Attended Roosevelt High School in Chicago where she was a baton twirling majorette. While working in Chicago she met Eugene Tate, they married, settled in Rockford and were happily married for many years until his passing. A loving mother to surviving daughter, Debbie (Joe) Contarino and her daughter, Susan Tate who preceded her parents in death at age 15. Edythe loved being a grandma to Mackenzie Zeller and Jordan Zeller and later Jennifer Contarino Panning and Rebecca Contarino Cabral as well as a great-grandmother to eight. We thank her for stressing the importance of tradition, and getting together as a family at a nicely set table for a home cooked Sunday dinner. Edythe enjoyed the role of hostess and was an excellent cook, loved to garden, read and do crossword puzzles with a knack for coming up with goofy little songs for most any occasion to put a smile on her grandkids faces. Red Red Robin was a favorite. Besides being a wife, mother and grandma, Edythe (Edie) was an orthodontic dental assistant for way too many years to count. Dr. Mike Montaleone along with her co-workers, particularly Gigi, were affectionately referred to as her "other" family. Being around the many young people that passed through the office over the years kept her young at heart. Edie and the "Boss" retired together both in their 70's. After reconnecting with family friend, Samuel Radford she again married and shared thirteen happy years of additional family, friends, traveling, and church activities until his passing. Also survived by sister-in-law, Marie Lewis and several nieces and nephews. Thank you for the excellent care received from the staff at the Bickford House and Mercy Hospice. Special thanks to Rickie Anderson for being such a good friend.
Private family memorial service at a later date.