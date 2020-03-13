|
Eileen M. Johnson 1915—2020
Eileen M. Johnson, 104, a lifetime resident of Rockford went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Eileen has been a resident of Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center since 1987. She was predeceased by her husband Frederick M. Johnson, who passed away in 1992 after 54 years of marriage, her parents Edward and Hannah Thaleen, and brothers Nestor (Jacksonville, FL) and Walter (Smyrna, GA). Eileen graduated from Rockford Central High School in 1934 and received her RN Degree in Nursing from Swedish American School of Nursing in 1938. She was an active member of First Evangelical Free Church, Opal Circle, and taught toddlers Sunday School for many years. Survived by her children, Lynne (Don) Westerhoff (Bradenton, FL), Ric (Bev Wales) Johnson (Oregon, WI), Margo (Nick) Licari (Rockford), and Janel Johnson (Beverly Farm, Godfrey, IL); six grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren.
Private Services were held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Fred C. Olson Chapel. Burial at Scandinavian Cemetery. Memorials may be made in Eileen's memory to Beverly Farm Foundation, 6301 Humbert Rd., Godfrey, IL 62035 or Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center, 3470 N. Alpine Rd., Rockford, IL 61114. The family would like to thank Fairhaven for its many years of loving care. To share a memory or online condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020