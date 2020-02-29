|
|
Elaine G. Dickson 1926—2020
Elaine Gertrude Dickson, 93, of Portage, WI, formally of Rockford, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Born July 25, 1926 in Belvidere, IL. Daughter of Francis and Asmeta (Stevens) Gorham. Adopted daughter at a young age of five by Tom and Frances Fassett. United in marriage to Allen Dempsey Dickson in Belvidere on August 30, 1947. He predeceased her on July 9, 2002. Elaine's career spanned from being a homemaker raising her five children, to working at Honeywell, Applied Motors and retiring from Pacific Scientific as a machine operator. Elaine found enjoyment in singing, dancing, doing puzzles, solving word search games, playing bingo, enjoyed the outdoors, going to garage sales and most of all, any time spent with her family and friends. Survived by her children, Sandra Schandelmeier, Steven Dickson, Sharon (Paul) Thompson, Turk (Charlene) Dickson; granddaughters, Danna, Erin and Rylee; great-grandchildren, Brandt, Andrew, Austin, Alaina, Joseph, Jacob, Caitlyn, Emily and Jaxon; great-great-grandson, Asher; siblings, Rose Mary Fasssett, Jim (Cheryl) Fassett, Larry (Sherry) Fassett, Mary Jane (Bill) Allen; sister-in-law, Dora Meyers. Predeceased by her parents; adopted parents; son, Wayne Dickson; granddaughter, Renee; siblings, Don (Clara) Fassett, Elmer (Christie) Gorham and Lillian (Bob) Reuber. Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3 at Advantage Funeral Home, 7000 West State St, Rockford. Visitation at 9 a.m. until time of service. Pastor James Moore is officiating the service. Burial following in Willwood Burial Park. To share a condolence www.advantagefunerals.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020