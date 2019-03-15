|
Elaine Hedwig Dicken 1928—2019
Elaine Hedwig Dicken, 90, formerly of Rockford, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Born on October 24, 1928, in Cincinnati, OH, the daughter of Alfred and Paula (Garheis) Noak. She worked for the Rockford Township, retiring in 1993. Elaine was a member of First Covenant Church. Survived by her daughters, Mona (Mike) Nelson of Madison, WI and Terri (John) Greenland of Rockford; and son, Craig Dicken of Rockford.
Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019 at First Evangelical Covenant Church, 316 Wood Rd., Rockford. Private burial at Scandinavian Cemetery. Memorials may be made to International Fellowship of Christians & Jews, 30 N. LaSalle St., Chicago, IL 60602-2584. To share a memory or send an online condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019