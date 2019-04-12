Home

Elaine Medearis


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elaine Medearis Obituary
Elaine Medearis 1930—2019
Elaine Louise Medearis transitioned peacefully on Sunday, March 31st in her Louisville, CO home. Born August 3, 1930 to George and Mildred Timmons in Marseilles, IL; the family moved to Rockford, Il when she was 14. Life as the second child and oldest girl (7 sisters and 2 brothers) in a 2-bedroom, 1-bath house with the attic as a dormitory was always dynamic. A 1949 graduate of East High School, she was accepted into Flight Attendant School, but instead fell in love with Wesley Medearis. Married from 1951-1978, they had 2 children; Cheryl Bentley 1958 and Kevin Medearis 1961. An Executive Assistant for 17 years at Rockford Products until 1975 when she became a Realtor. She loved her career and was a member of the National Association of Realtors and the Rockford Area Association of Realtors for 37 years retiring at 80 having worked for Whitehead Better Homes & Gardens, Woodhouse & Moore, Sally Lindstrom Real Estate and Dickerson Nieman. Her faith was paramount and she was a charter member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. In July 2017 Elaine joined her daughter in Louisville, CO where she attended Christ the Servant Lutheran Church. Gregarious and a great storyteller, she made new friends everywhere she went while sustaining lifelong friendships as well. Survived by her children, Cheryl and Kevin; grandchildren Brandin Medearis and Aspen Bentley; sisters Leila Pflum (Karl) and Donna Minick (Russell) and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents, brothers Ralph and Jack Timmons, sisters LaBelle Carlson, Alice Barrix, Darlene Parrish, Beverly Heaton, Georgette Wright and 4 nephews.
Thank you for the excellent care from Home Instead Senior Care and Tru Community Care Hospice. A Memorial will take place in Colorado in June. Condolences may be left at www.darrellhowemorturary.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Alzheimer's Foundation or the in honor of the many friends and family that have struggled with these diseases.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019
