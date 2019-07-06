|
|
Elbert Cavitt 1943—2019
Elbert "El" Carral Cavitt, of Rockford departed this earthly life July 2, 2019. He was born September 30, 1943 in Mayfield, Kentucky the son of Clarence and Pauline Cavitt. Elbert lived in Rockford 50 years coming from Mayfield. He was employed 33 years by Chrysler Corporation before retiring. Elbert was a Veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the Vietnam Conflict. He was a former member of Cedar Hill Baptist Church in Cottage Grove, TN: He graduated from Dunbar High School, later to attend West Kentucky University
Elbert leaves cherish many loving memories, two daughters, Alfredia Horton and Tiffany Cavitt; son, Barnard Cavitt; step daughter, Janella (Frederick) Atlas; two step sons, Marcus and Terry Cavitt; eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren; sister, Amy Wynn; four brothers, Herman Cavitt, Ricky (Dedra) , Johnny ( Stephanie ) and Steve Wynn; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Birdie Mae Cavitt.
Services will be held 12:00 noon Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Avenue. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 6 to July 9, 2019