Eldon L. Morning 1932—2019
Eldon L. Morning, 87, of Rockford passed away, Thursday, September 19, 2019. Born September 2, 1932, in Leranz, Iowa, the son of Edgar and Grace (Bolen) Morning. Veteran of U.S. Air Force, serving in the Korean Conflict and the Army National Guard. Married Betty Joan Schaefer on September 27, 1957, in Bruceville, Indiana. Member of First Baptist Church of Machesney Park. Employed by Warner Lambert as an electrician. He enjoyed attending and watching NASCAR races and his favorite driver was Mark Martin. Eldon loved spending time with his family. He was a big participant in the Phantom Regiment. Survivors include his wife; sons, Terry (Sharon) and Tim (Allsion) Morning; grandchildren, Jeremy (Stephanie), Brent (Erica), Christian (special friend, Linzie), Bailey, Emilee, Abigail; 4 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by parents, and sister Ardith.
Service at 3 p.m., Sunday, in First Baptist Church of Machesney Park, 718 Harlem Road, Machesney Park, with visitation from 2 p.m. to service time. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, 401 River Lane. For more information, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, 2019