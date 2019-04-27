|
Eldora M. Watson 1954—2019
Eldora Watson, 64, of Rockford, passed away April 25, 2019 in her home surrounded by family. Born May 8, 1954 in Freeman, SD; daughter of Reinhold and Nathalean (Berg) Rempfer. She married J. Lynn Watson on November 28, 1975 in Marion, SD.
She was a member of Halsted Road Baptist Church, where she spent many years leading mission groups. Eldora was also a member of the Rockford Historical Society.
For 25 years, she ran an in-home daycare, "Watson Weenies," providing care for numerous children throughout the community. Eldora shined brightest when she was around children.
Eldora was an avid reader and she especially enjoyed reading about history. She also enjoyed traveling to all 50 states and attending family gatherings.
Survivors include her husband of 43 years, Lynn Watson; children, John (Terasa) Watson and Beth Ann (Aaron) Riggins; grandchildren, Juliana, Brooklynn and Luke Watson, August, Piper and Poppy Riggins; brothers, Garry (Kim) and Marvin (Margaret) Rempfer; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Larry Rempfer.
Funeral service 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Halsted Road Baptist Church, 3326 Halsted Road, Rockford. Visitation 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Riverside Chapel, 3910 N. Rockton Avenue, Rockford. Visitation will continue 10 a.m. until time of service at the church Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Burial in Pinnacle Hill Cemetery, South Beloit. Online condolences may be submitted at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2019