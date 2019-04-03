|
|
Eleanor A. Hall 1943—2019
Eleanor A. Hall, 75, of South Beloit, formerly of Loves Park, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Javon Bea Hospital. Born September 30, 1943, in Tacoma, WA, the daughter of Anton and Vivian (Therneau) Novak. Married James R. Hall. Retired from Warner Lambert Corporation. She enjoyed reading and playing cards. Eleanor loved her family and her dogs. She was the ultimate "Dog Whisperer". Survivors include sons, Steave (Sandra) Hall, Rick (Patricia) Hall, Michael (Marcy) Hall and John (Heidi) Otis; grandchildren, Adrien Hall, Zachary (Ashley) Hall, Hannah Hall, Leah Hall, Bobby (Allie) Louis, Sarah Louis and Jerry (Megan) Grosstick; several great-grandchildren; brothers, James, Dale, Tony and David Novak; sister, Karen Martin; many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents; husband.
Service at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 6, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with visitation from 2 p.m. to service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Noah's Ark. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019