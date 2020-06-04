Eleanor Alice Oakes 1933—2020
Eleanor Alice Oakes, 86, of Winnebago, her time on earth ended and her new life began in the heavenly realm, on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She was born November 2, 1933 in Rockford, the daughter of Edward and Susan (Wargo) Anderson. She graduated from Winnebago High School and the University of Tampa with a teaching degree. Eleanor was married to Martin "Don" Leonard on August 1, 1953 until his death on February 9, 1955. She then married Bernard "Bud" Carroll Oakes on June 24, 1967.
Eleanor's teaching career included 32 years at the 3rd and 1st grade level at Jean McNair and Dorothy Simon Elementary Schools for the Winnebago School District #323. Her love of teaching continued during her retirement as she was actively involved in tutoring adults. Eleanor was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Winnebago and the Monday Nighters. She loved watching birds and squirrels.
Eleanor is survived by her sons, David Leonard of Winnebago, Steven (Sarah) Leonard of Rockford, Jim (Kim) Oakes of Winnebago; step-daughters, Patricia Luethje of Cocoa, FL, Marsha (Steve) Sheley of Loves Park; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; several nephews and nieces.
Eleanor is predeceased by her husbands, Bud Oakes and Don Leonard; brothers, Art Anderson, Ted Green; sisters, Mary Hall, Virginia M. Green.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Interment at Winnebago Cemetery near Winnebago. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established. Arrangements by Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com.
Eleanor Alice Oakes, 86, of Winnebago, her time on earth ended and her new life began in the heavenly realm, on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She was born November 2, 1933 in Rockford, the daughter of Edward and Susan (Wargo) Anderson. She graduated from Winnebago High School and the University of Tampa with a teaching degree. Eleanor was married to Martin "Don" Leonard on August 1, 1953 until his death on February 9, 1955. She then married Bernard "Bud" Carroll Oakes on June 24, 1967.
Eleanor's teaching career included 32 years at the 3rd and 1st grade level at Jean McNair and Dorothy Simon Elementary Schools for the Winnebago School District #323. Her love of teaching continued during her retirement as she was actively involved in tutoring adults. Eleanor was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Winnebago and the Monday Nighters. She loved watching birds and squirrels.
Eleanor is survived by her sons, David Leonard of Winnebago, Steven (Sarah) Leonard of Rockford, Jim (Kim) Oakes of Winnebago; step-daughters, Patricia Luethje of Cocoa, FL, Marsha (Steve) Sheley of Loves Park; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; several nephews and nieces.
Eleanor is predeceased by her husbands, Bud Oakes and Don Leonard; brothers, Art Anderson, Ted Green; sisters, Mary Hall, Virginia M. Green.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Interment at Winnebago Cemetery near Winnebago. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established. Arrangements by Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.