Eleanor Cockrell 1947—2020Eleanor Cockrell, of Machesney Park, IL departed this earthly life September 2, 2020. She was born June 1, 1947 in Rosston, Arkansas the daughter Grady and Matha Martin. Eleanor lived in Rockford since 1970 coming from Argo, IL. She was employed as a machinist by Rockford Clutch several years. Eleanor was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church, serving in the Choir. She attended schools in Rosston, later graduating from Argo Community High School.Eleanor leaves to cherish many loving memories, seven grandchildren J'Quez, Quintin, Brezette, Moshayvion, and Albrea Banks, Vedarian Lowe and Vydalis Cockrell; two great grandchildren; Kingston and Dorian; mother, Matha McNeely; four sisters, Georgia (Robert) McKinney, Gwinda (Ronnie) McCoy, Sandra McNeely and Shirley (Amos) Johnson; god daughter, Linda Harris; a host of niece, nephews other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her father, son, Jasper Banks, two daughters, Lisa Banks and Veneka Cockrell and grandson Diaz Banks. Special thanks to Dr. T. Khan, Dr. A. Sharieet, Dr. T. Gheith and Javon Bea Hospital Medical Staff.Moving visitation will be held at Carl E Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Private services will be held at 12:00 noon.