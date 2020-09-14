1/
Eleanor Cockrell
1947 - 2020
Eleanor Cockrell 1947—2020
Eleanor Cockrell, of Machesney Park, IL departed this earthly life September 2, 2020. She was born June 1, 1947 in Rosston, Arkansas the daughter Grady and Matha Martin. Eleanor lived in Rockford since 1970 coming from Argo, IL. She was employed as a machinist by Rockford Clutch several years. Eleanor was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church, serving in the Choir. She attended schools in Rosston, later graduating from Argo Community High School.
Eleanor leaves to cherish many loving memories, seven grandchildren J'Quez, Quintin, Brezette, Moshayvion, and Albrea Banks, Vedarian Lowe and Vydalis Cockrell; two great grandchildren; Kingston and Dorian; mother, Matha McNeely; four sisters, Georgia (Robert) McKinney, Gwinda (Ronnie) McCoy, Sandra McNeely and Shirley (Amos) Johnson; god daughter, Linda Harris; a host of niece, nephews other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her father, son, Jasper Banks, two daughters, Lisa Banks and Veneka Cockrell and grandson Diaz Banks. Special thanks to Dr. T. Khan, Dr. A. Sharieet, Dr. T. Gheith and Javon Bea Hospital Medical Staff.
Moving visitation will be held at Carl E Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Private services will be held at 12:00 noon.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
Memories & Condolences
September 14, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Henry & Georgia Wilson
Coworker
