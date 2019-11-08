|
|
Eleanor Dorothy Roberts 1923—2019
Eleanor Dorothy Roberts, 96, of Rockford, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 with her son and daughter at her side. Born June 19, 1923 in Portage, WI, the daughter of John and Luella (Sanders) Lauterbach. She married Loren O. Roberts on April 19, 1947 in Rockford. He predeceased her in 1985. Eleanor and Loren were charter members at Beth Eden United Methodist Church. She was an Altar chairman and involved in many church groups and activities. Eleanor enjoyed gardening, landscaping, nature and especially the birds. She was also an election judge and loved to cook. Eleanor played catcher in an exhibition game against the Rockford Peaches. She is survived by her children, Marcia Olk and Larry Roberts; grandchildren, Steven Olk and Bryan Roberts; great-grandchildren, Lauren, Molly, Olivia, & Parker Olk and Bryce, Reid, Adalynn & Grant Roberts; sister, Geraldine Balcitis. Also predeceased by her son, Kyle Roberts; siblings, John and Kenneth Lauterbach and June Weinkauf; grandson, Michael John Roberts; daughter-in-law, Deborah Roberts; and Granddaughter-in-law, Carrie Roberts.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Beth Eden United Methodist Church, 3201 Huffman Blvd., Rockford. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Beth Eden United Methodist Church. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019