Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Finnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor "Nora" Finnell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor "Nora" Finnell Obituary
Eleanor "Nora" Finnell 1928—2019
Eleanor "Nora" Finnell, 91, of Roscoe, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Agrace Hospice in Madison, WI. She was born May 6, 1928 in Chicago, IL.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in First Congregational Community Church of Roscoe, 10780 3rd St., Roscoe, Illinois 61073 with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Inurnment will take place at Roscoe Cemetery following the service. Memorial contributions can be made to Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care of Madison, Wisconsin or PAWS Humane Society of Rockford, IL. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.