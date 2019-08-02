|
|
Eleanor "Nora" Finnell 1928—2019
Eleanor "Nora" Finnell, 91, of Roscoe, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Agrace Hospice in Madison, WI. She was born May 6, 1928 in Chicago, IL.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in First Congregational Community Church of Roscoe, 10780 3rd St., Roscoe, Illinois 61073 with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Inurnment will take place at Roscoe Cemetery following the service. Memorial contributions can be made to Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care of Madison, Wisconsin or PAWS Humane Society of Rockford, IL. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019