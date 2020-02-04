|
Eleanor Frances Norman 1923—2020
Eleanor Frances Norman, 96, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, at SwedishAmerican Hospital on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Born December 22, 1923, in Rockford, IL, daughter of Carl Ingar and Alma (Nelson) Norman. Graduated from Rockford East High School in 1941. Employed by Illinois Bell Telephone Co., in Rockford, 42 ½ years. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Personal Savior at about age 7 and made Him Lord of her life in 1944. Member of First Evangelical Free Church since September 1944, serving the Lord in various capacities. Eleanor was also a member of the Chorale 55 years and volunteered in working with the SonRisers (Sr. Adults) since 1994. She was active at Maywood Evangelical Free Church, serving the Lord for 35 years in Sunday School and member of the Missions Committee since 1986. Eleanor became an honorary member of Maywood in March 1978. She loved the Lord, His Word, her family, churches, friends, and also loved to travel. Survivors include sister, Caralyne Fairchild of Eagan, MN; ten nieces and nephews; and numerous great and great- great nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents; sister, Violet McCue and Dorothy Dill; and twin brother, Odd Thorlif Norman.
Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center Chapel, 3470 N. Alpine Rd, Rockford with Rev. Chuck Rife and Rev. Dave Currie officiating. Private interment in Arlington Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to First Evangelical Free Mission's Fund,2223 N. Mulford Rd., Rockford, IL 61107 or Maywood Evangelical Free Church, 3621 Salmuelson Rd., Rockford, IL 61109, or Timber-lee Christian Center, N8705 Scout Rd., East Troy, WI 53120. To share a memory or online condolence, visit olsonfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020