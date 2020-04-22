|
Eleanor L. Slater 1929—2020
Eleanor L. Slater was born in Mather, Wisconsin on September 24, 1929 to Gaylord and Joyce Slater. She graduated from Tomah High School in 1947. In 1948 she married Lloyd Huber and had five wonderful children; Ronald, Allen, John, Larry and Patricia. Eleanor worked at NAFCO in Loves Park until she retired in 1996. In retirement she enjoyed gardening, taking care of her cats, spending time with her children and grandchildren, and attending and being with friends at Grace Reformed Baptist Church. But above all, she had a true testimony of faith in Jesus Christ, and a life that showed the evidence of that faith. Being converted to Christ in her 60s, her life changed in many ways, and she would often say how much her faith in Christ made all the difference for her. She suffered with serious health issues. One of her strokes took most of her vision away, then another took away her ability to write. Yet she never complained, but would say that she was thankful for what she did have. After many hospitalizations over the past few years, on April 18, 2020 God ended her suffering and brought her home to be with Him. Eleanor is survived by her children, Ronald (Kris) Huber, Allen (Lori) Huber, John (Sheri) Huber, and Patricia (Wolfgang) Zeigler; Cherished daughter in law Cindy Huber; And many adored grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving parents Gaylord and Joyce (Mitchell) Slater; Loved son, Larry Huber; Dear sister Linda Rice.
A walk through visitation will be held Monday, May 4, 2020 from 4:30pm to 8pm at Sunset Funeral Home (8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park, IL 61115). Due to recent health concerns there will be no gathering during the designated visitation time. A memorial service will be held at a later date when more family and friends will be able to attend. Please visit www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com for details at a later date.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020