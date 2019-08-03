|
Eleanor M. Allen 1917—2019
Eleanor M. Allen, 101, loving mother, of Rockford went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 27, 2019. She was born August 26, 1917 to Basilio and Concetta (Tassoni) Marsili. As a kid, she appreciated the small things in life because her family didn't have much. Family meant everything to Eleanor as she had 5 sisters and 4 brothers. On October 2, 1937 she married Melvin and together they built their home. They enjoyed traveling in their motorhome and meeting with their camping club. During better times, Eleanor loved being outdoors. She loved gardening and working on her lawn. Eleanor had a creative mind with sewing and decorating her home. Eleanor was a devout Catholic who prayed the rosary daily. She took joy in spending time with her grandchildren. How can you define a valued life in so few words?
Survived by daughter, Carolyn (Jim) Williams; grandchildren: Bradley Williams, Brian (Stacy) Williams, and Brianne (Fernando) Apantenco; great-grandchildren: Michael, Everett, Joanna, and Henry; brother, Dick (Nelda) Marsili. Predeceased by parents; husband, Melvin; sisters; Blanche Melin, Florence Stebbins, Diane Stegeman, Clara Ritter, and Vera Tholin; brothers: Russell, David, and Gino Marsili.
