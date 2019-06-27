|
|
Eleanor [Nora] Finnell 1928—2019
Eleanor [Nora] Finnell, 91, of Roscoe IL passed away on June 26, 2019 at Agrace Hospice in Madison, WI. She was born May 6, 1928 in Chicago, Il explaining how she became a long-time Bears fan. Nora spent her childhood in Whitewater, WI and later moved to Beloit, WI after marrying Robert Polzin. In 1976, she married William Finnell and became a resident of Roscoe, IL for the remainder of her life.
Nora enjoyed a full life and was full of life to the very end. When she was younger, Nora enjoyed playing golf and that pastime was replaced later in her life by the Red Hat Society. Nora was a staunch supporter of the Humane Society. She was a loyal viewer of CNN and was always keenly aware of what was going on in the world. Nora had both a warm heart and a sweet tooth for cookies and cheesecake. She adored her cats. Nora enjoyed sipping her coffee in the morning and her glass of wine in the afternoon.
She is survived by four adult children: Elizabeth [Dave] Modaff, Oswego, IL; Peg [Michael] Gargano, Reedsburg, WI; Mary [David] Buehl, Leeds, NY and Scott Finnell, Las Vegas, NV as well as grandchildren: Stephanie, Dan, Heather, Seth and great-grandchildren: Maggie, Ben, Elle, Adalyn and Silas.
She will be missed by her family, card-playing friends and caring neighbors.
Memorial Service:
Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00AM
First Congregational Community Church of Roscoe
10780 3rd Street
Roscoe, Illinois 61073
Visitation: At the church one hour prior to the service
Interment:
Roscoe Cemetery
5949 Harrison Street
Roscoe, Illinois 61073
Memorial gifts in memory of Nora can be made to:
Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care of Madison, Wisconsin
PAWS Humane Society of Rockford, IL
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Honquest Family Funeral Home, Roscoe, IL.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 27 to June 29, 2019