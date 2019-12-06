Home

Elfriede Rauch


1934 - 2019
Elfriede Rauch Obituary
Elfriede Rauch 1934—2019
Elfriede Rauch, 85, of Rockford died on November 28, 2019 at Highland in the Woodlands. She was born June 27, 1934 in Augsburg, Germany. Married to Erwin Rauch April 27, 1952. Together they immigrated to America in 1958. She was employed at Camcar for 35 years, retiring in 1994. Together they enjoyed traveling the world. A special thank you is given to the staff of Highview for the compassionate care given to Frieda during her time there. Cremation handled by Cremation Society of Illinois. There will be no services.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
