Eliana M. Winterbauer-Light 1995—2020
On November 13, 1995, the most beautiful girl, mind, body and soul, was born in Rockford, IL to Susan Winterbauer and Edward Light. Eliana Marie Winterbauer-Light, called "Mary" by her family, was their pride, and she was their joy.
She was senselessly killed in a motor vehicle accident on April 15th.
Eliana was brilliant. In her academic career at Boylan High School and at Marquette University, she was always in Honors, always on the Dean's List, always involved in many activities. One of the awards she collected while she was at Boylan speaks to the kind of person she was- the Titans' Outstanding Principles Award, given to students who make a daily, positive difference through their actions and values by demonstrating "quiet courage" traits such as integrity, selfless service, respect, and responsibility.
She graduated from Marquette in December 2017 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology with honors and minored in Philosophy & French. She enthusiastically intended to attend graduate school and pursue a doctorate in psychology.
Eliana was an ardent advocate for women's rights and equality and a former president of Marquette Empowerment. She would gently correct anyone who used words that belittled women. She was also an environmentalist, believing in and encouraging sustainable practices.
Eliana was an advocate for any marginalized individual or group. Her time and passion were in helping others, especially the homeless, returning citizens reintegrating into society post-incarceration, and those struggling with mental illness.
She worked at the renowned Rogers Behavioral Health on the Adolescent Unit where she helped numerous residents work toward coping with OCD and anxiety.
Eliana's diverse work experiences and activities included Research Assistant Marquette, Intern at Project Return, Sexual Violence Prevention Peer Educator, Volunteer at the Sexual Assault Treatment Center at the Sinai Hospital in Milwaukee, Writing Tutor at Marquette University, Global Village Ambassador, Inclusive Program Assistant at the Rockford Park District, and Barnabas Listener at P.A. Peterson's Retirement Home.
Eliana was a world traveler, constantly broadening her horizons both geographically and intellectually. She was the recipient of the Honors Study Abroad Scholarship and did a field research project in Rwanda. She backpacked through Europe, visited Brazil, Mexico City, and places throughout the US. She recently returned from a trip to Berlin and another to Israel.
She loved music. As a little girl she went to years of violin lessons with her grandpa, then her grandma made sure she learned the piano. Her dad took her to the symphony since she was 2 and exposed her to many types of music. As an adult she was learning the guitar. She was a rolodex of musical knowledge.
In her busy life she always made time for friends, especially those friends in need. People were drawn to her because they sensed that she genuinely cared. She loved her friends and she had many. Of course, her brilliant sense of humor, joy of life, and infectious smile were hard to resist. Conversations with her were always interesting, inspiring and/or meaningful in some way. She had a way of making one feel special.
She especially loved her family and faithfully checked in daily with her mother as she knew her mom worried about her safety and well-being. She was fiercely independent despite her mother and big brothers always trying to protect her.
In her short life, Eliana made many contributions. Her impact is and will continue to be felt. She had so much more to do, from changing public policies to being a mom. Her family is heartbroken and will miss her sweet voice every day for the rest of their lives.
In a final, selfless act, Eliana was an organ donor.
She is predeceased by her father, Edward Light, J.D., her paternal grandparents, Dr. & Mrs. David and Leona Light. She is survived by her mother, best friend, mentor, and student, Susan Winterbauer, her beloved brothers Adam and Brennan (Ashley), her maternal grandparents, Dr. & Mrs. William and Katherine Winterbauer and many adoring aunts, uncles, cousins and a nephew, William. She is also survived by her love, Christian Cimino. Due to the pandemic, services will be private. Plans to have a celebration of her life are pending as well as the creation of a scholarship fund. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in her honor to The Guest House of Milwaukee or Project Return. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020