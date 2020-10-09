Elise R. Fry 1930—2020
Seward – Elise R. Fry, 90, died peacefully Tuesday night, Oct. 6, 2020, at Pinecrest Manor with family by her side. Born Feb. 2, 1930, in Dixon, IL daughter of Fred and Dorothy (Kasper) Langholf. Graduated from Winnebago High School Class of 1948. Married Roger "Max" Fry in Seward United Methodist Church on July 31, 1949. She and Max raised their family of 8 daughters in Seward; in 2001 Elise moved to Pecatonica, and then in 2016 to Pinecrest Manor in Mount Morris, where she proudly called home, took part in many activities, enjoyed her family Christmas celebrations and having her annual birthday parties. Elise loved being an organized housewife and mom. Additionally from 1976 – 1979 Elise managed the family grocery store, Seward Shopping Center, where she was known to sweep the streets daily! She attended many school band concerts, sporting events, and activities to give support to her kids and grandkids. She kept her home ready for guests and offered warm hospitality to everyone who visited. Through the years she often took care of grandchildren on a daily basis. She enjoyed playing cribbage, euchre, scrabble, working crosswords, coloring pictures, bowling, and traveling to 4th Marine Division Association reunions. She was a member of Seward Historical Society, Marine Corps League Auxiliary, ABJ's and Seward Congregational Church, where she taught Sunday School, member of Women's Fellowship, Sunshine Committee, and served as Financial Secretary for many years.
Survivors include daughters Rogene (Scott) Hamilton, Pecatonica; Nancy (Randy) McCoy, Chester; Karleen (Jim) Merchant, Seward; Mary Lou Speracino (Roger McCray), Rockford; Sharon (Greg) Cowman, Seward; Joanne (Cecil) Chambers, Pecatonica; Maxine (Phil) Golinski, Gainesville, VA; and Julie Fry, Seward; sisters Arlene (Dave) Fischer, Pecatonica and Carol Coffman, Arlington Heights; brother Gene Langholf, Pecatonica; sister-in-law Jean Langholf, Winnebago; grandchildren Christofer Hamilton; Dan McCoy; Nicole, Jeffrey Max and David (Erynn) Merchant; Brooke (Bryce) Elarms; Adam Bailey; Shanna, Jesse (Samantha) and Wesley Cowman; Jacob (Elisabeth), Garrett (Ariel) and Micah (Ruby) Chambers; Kara (Mike) Birkenfeld; Megan Elise (Jacob) Metz; Elizabeth and Kirsten Golinski; 18 great-grandchildren and 2 step great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by parents, husband (Max) on Aug. 13, 1993, brother Neil Langholf; granddaughter Tess Mariah Hamilton, and grandson Jimmy Merchant Jr.
A special thank you to Pinecrest Manor for providing years of enjoyment to mom as a resident, and Wing 3 Nursing staff for their compassion and care provided to mom.
Memorial service 6:00 p.m., with a memorial visitation starting at 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Seward Congregational Church, 3029 S. Pecatonica Rd., Seward. Please follow wearing a mask and social distancing guidelines. Service may be viewed online at Seward Congregational Church Facebook page. You do not need to be a Facebook Member to watch the service. Granddaughter Nicole Merchant will be officiating. Private burial at Twelve Mile Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial to Pinecrest Manor, Seward Historical Society and Northern IL Hospice.
Arrangements by Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com
