Elizabeth Ann Jacobson 1967—2019
Elizabeth A. Jacobson, 51, of Davis Junction, passed away on March 5, 2019. Born September 5, 1967 in Rockford to Robert and Linda (Williams) Reed. She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1985 and Beloit College in 1989 with a bachelor degree in Psychology. She worked at River Bluff Nursing Home and several day care centers. She was a special education paraprofessional at Monroe Center Elementary in Meridian School District. Elizabeth was a former member of First Free where she was active in the choir, Women's Bible studies, and Moms Day Out. She was a member of Red Brick Church of Stillman Valley, active in Sunday school, Women's Bible studies, and nursery volunteer. Elizabeth went on two mission trips to Romania to work in the baby hospitals for Heart to Heart Ministries. She was actively involved with the Julia Hull Library, multiple book clubs, and has spent her whole life loving to read. Elizabeth actively worked in The Studio with her daughter, Grace, where they were involved with productions of The Lion King Jr., Alice in Wonderland, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat. She was also involved with the Christian Youth Theatre and production of High School Musical. Elizabeth married Carl Jacobson on December 5, 1998.
Survived by her husband, Carl; daughter, Grace Linn; father, Robert Reed; sister, Rebecca (James) Groff; nieces, Aubrey Elizabeth and Tianna Renee Groff and Lydia and Lorraine Robinson; nephew, Holden William Groff and Lars Jacobson and Leo Robinson; father-in-law, Howard Jacobson; sisters-in-law, Karen and Lisa Jacobson, and Martha (Mark) Robinson; aunt, Dorothy Smith, uncle, Kenneth (Mina) Williams; cousins, and lot of special friends. Predeceased by mother, Linda Reed and mother-in-law, Lois Jacobson; and beloved dog, Brady.
Special Thanks to Red Brick Church of Stillman Valley, Meridian School Dist. 205, Swedish American Hospital Oncology Dept. and Serenity Hospice and Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Serenity Hospice and Home, 1658 S. IL Route 2, Oregon, IL 61061 in Elizabeth's memory.
Services will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at The Red Brick Church, 207 W. Roosevelt St., Stillman Valley, IL 61084. Visitation will be on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Olson North Main Chapel, 2811 N. Main St., Rockford, IL 61103 from 4:00 pm. – 7:00 pm. Family burial will take place in Willwood Burial Park. To share a memory or send an online condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019