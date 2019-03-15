|
Elizabeth Ann Weinert 1945—2019
Elizabeth Ann Weinert, 73, of Rockford, IL passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, IL. The daughter of the late Michael and Elizabeth Ann (Killane) Brown she was born on Monday, June 25, 1945 in Dublin, Ireland. Elizabeth married the love of her life, Kenneth G. Weinert, on Saturday, April 6, 1968 in London, England. She is loved and will be missed by her children, Kelly (Art) Krenzer, John (Jackie) Brown; grandchildren, Michael Krenzer, Claudia Brown, James Brown; sisters, Norah (Kevin) Newman, Mary Ford, Margaret (Laurence) Tutt; brothers, Christy Brown, Patrick (Pauline) Brown, John (Lorna) Brown, Michael (Ellen) Brown; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Elizabeth; her beloved husband, Kenneth, grandson, Christopher Krenzer; sisters, Bridget Brady, Lena Brookes; brothers, James Brown, Desi Brown, Francis Brown, Joe Brown. There will be a visitation on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 9:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at Belvidere Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Belvidere, IL. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. William Wentink officiating. Interment in Belvidere Cemetery. Memorials can be made to The Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorist Victim Assistance Fund (www.Aaim1.org) in memory of her beloved grandson Christopher.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019