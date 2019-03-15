Home

POWERED BY

Services
Belvidere Funeral Home
203 Logan Ave.
Belvidere, IL 61008
(815) 544-2121
For more information about
Elizabeth Weinert
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Weinert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Ann Weinert

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth Ann Weinert Obituary
Elizabeth Ann Weinert 1945—2019
Elizabeth Ann Weinert, 73, of Rockford, IL passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, IL. The daughter of the late Michael and Elizabeth Ann (Killane) Brown she was born on Monday, June 25, 1945 in Dublin, Ireland. Elizabeth married the love of her life, Kenneth G. Weinert, on Saturday, April 6, 1968 in London, England. She is loved and will be missed by her children, Kelly (Art) Krenzer, John (Jackie) Brown; grandchildren, Michael Krenzer, Claudia Brown, James Brown; sisters, Norah (Kevin) Newman, Mary Ford, Margaret (Laurence) Tutt; brothers, Christy Brown, Patrick (Pauline) Brown, John (Lorna) Brown, Michael (Ellen) Brown; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Elizabeth; her beloved husband, Kenneth, grandson, Christopher Krenzer; sisters, Bridget Brady, Lena Brookes; brothers, James Brown, Desi Brown, Francis Brown, Joe Brown. There will be a visitation on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 9:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at Belvidere Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Belvidere, IL. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. William Wentink officiating. Interment in Belvidere Cemetery. Memorials can be made to The Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorist Victim Assistance Fund (www.Aaim1.org) in memory of her beloved grandson Christopher.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now