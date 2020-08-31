Elizabeth Anne Marth 1947—2020
Elizabeth Anne Marth, 73, of Rockford, IL passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020. She was born April 29, 1947 in Manchester, England the daughter of Albert E. and Joan (Noke) Shepherd. Anne married David Marth on October 5, 1982. Anne was a vibrant, eloquent woman who was involved in many social aspects. She was a mama bear to many, greeting everyone with an endearing "Hello Love". She was a longtime member of Court Street Methodist Church. Anne had an innate sense of fashion. She enjoyed gardening, decorating, painting and English mysteries. Anne also enjoyed a good cup of tea and animals. Most of all she loved her family. Anne will forever be in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.
Survivors include daughter, Elizabeth (Anthony) Tarara; grandchildren, Anthony David and Lilah; sister, Glennys (Russell) Eaton; dog, Percy and cat, Tiggy; special friends, Karen and Dorian Frazier; goddaughters, Sara (Trevor) Benson and Rachel (Liam McDaid) Frazier; David's children, Missy (Ben) Castle, Marni (Norman) McGee, Dr. Charles (Carolyn) Marth and David's grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents, Albert and Joan; David's daughter, Mindy Marth. The family would like to thank Dr. Allen Williams, Peggy O'Connor at the ALS association, ALS Clinic at the University of Chicago, especially Alex Carmona and the staff at Heartland Hospice, especially Monica, Stephanie, Sara, Natalie and Stacy for their care and compassion.
Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 10:00 at 2125 Oak Lawn Ave, Rockford, IL 61107 with Reverend Calvin Culpepper officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Anne's name to Victory Outreach, 832 Sanford St, Rockford, IL 61102. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
