1/1
Elizabeth Anne Marth
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Anne Marth 1947—2020
Elizabeth Anne Marth, 73, of Rockford, IL passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020. She was born April 29, 1947 in Manchester, England the daughter of Albert E. and Joan (Noke) Shepherd. Anne married David Marth on October 5, 1982. Anne was a vibrant, eloquent woman who was involved in many social aspects. She was a mama bear to many, greeting everyone with an endearing "Hello Love". She was a longtime member of Court Street Methodist Church. Anne had an innate sense of fashion. She enjoyed gardening, decorating, painting and English mysteries. Anne also enjoyed a good cup of tea and animals. Most of all she loved her family. Anne will forever be in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.
Survivors include daughter, Elizabeth (Anthony) Tarara; grandchildren, Anthony David and Lilah; sister, Glennys (Russell) Eaton; dog, Percy and cat, Tiggy; special friends, Karen and Dorian Frazier; goddaughters, Sara (Trevor) Benson and Rachel (Liam McDaid) Frazier; David's children, Missy (Ben) Castle, Marni (Norman) McGee, Dr. Charles (Carolyn) Marth and David's grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents, Albert and Joan; David's daughter, Mindy Marth. The family would like to thank Dr. Allen Williams, Peggy O'Connor at the ALS association, ALS Clinic at the University of Chicago, especially Alex Carmona and the staff at Heartland Hospice, especially Monica, Stephanie, Sara, Natalie and Stacy for their care and compassion.
Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 10:00 at 2125 Oak Lawn Ave, Rockford, IL 61107 with Reverend Calvin Culpepper officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Anne's name to Victory Outreach, 832 Sanford St, Rockford, IL 61102. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved