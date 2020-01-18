Home

Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
(815) 633-6010
Elizabeth E. Welsh 1927—2020
Elizabeth "Betty" E. Welsh, 92, of Loves Park passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Born July 31, 1927, in Rockford, the daughter of Thomas and Edna (Allen) Young. Attended Byron High School and Northern Illinois University, graduating with a B.S. degree in Education of Home Economics. Betty began a 35-year career in teaching home economics at Harlem High School in Loves Park. She married Russell A. Welsh on December 31, 1949. Survivors include her children, Desa (Douglas) Ciufo, James (Linda) Welsh and Diane Welsh; 3 grandsons; 5 great-grandchildren; and a number of other loving relatives and close friends. Predeceased by her parents and husband.
Service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with visitation from 6 p.m. to service time. Inurnment in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Paynes Point. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Field of Honor. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 18 to Jan. 21, 2020
