Elizabeth Flodin 1922—2020Elizabeth Flodin passed away peacefully at home on June 27, 2020. Born March 16, 1922 to Elizabeth and Julius Egner of Rockford, she graduated from Central High in 1940. She married Ken Flodin on May 8, 1943. Known to friends as Betty, she possessed dignity, determination and poise. She valued courtesy and raised a family in which please and thank you were currency. Betty respected humility and genuineness of character, sprinkled with humor, stating recently, "I used to be old…now I'm really old." She worked in women's apparel and modeling and volunteered in her community. She practiced self-reliance and stayed strong. Betty will be missed by family—son Jeff, grandson Jeff (Kati), granddaughter Kersten (Paul) Hoerner, brother Ron (Irene) Egner, daughter-in-law Mary and great-grandchildren Jeanie and Keegan. Preceding her in death were her husband Ken, son Kent and daughter-in-law Mary Cibelius. The grief at loss is tempered by the joy of their lives.Arrangements are private through Olson Funeral & Cremation Services. Memorial donations may be made to The Seeing Eye Inc., PO Box 375, Morristown, NJ 07963-0375.