Elizabeth "Betty" Hanson 1931—2019

Elizabeth (Betty) Hanson, 87, entered the Kingdom of the Lord, Saturday April 20, 2019 peacefully at home under care with Heartland Hospice Care. Elizabeth was born September 27, 1931 in Charlotte, Eaton County, Michigan, the daughter of John P. and Alice (Topel) Morgan. She married her life and soul mate, Gerald Hanson, October 16, 1954 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Elgin, Illinois.

Elizabeth was preceded in her life journey by her parents and four brothers - John, Richard, Robert and Eugene. She is survived by two sons, Gary (Lisa) Hanson and Eric (Paula) Hanson; four grandchildren – Christian (Sara) Hanson, Megan (Ted) Seele, Danielle (Rod) Hendrickson and Adam (Patty) Kendall; nine great grandchildren; cousins; nieces and nephews.

Elizabeth was an avid Cubs and Green Bay Packers fan and member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Belvidere, Illinois. She had numerous interests throughout her life but her greatest joys were her friends, family and fellowship in the Church.

Elizabeth was a member of the General Society of Mayflower Descendants having descended from Elder William Brewster. She was also quite interested in the genealogy of her Morgan and Topel descendants.

A visitation will take place on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1045 Belvidere Road, Belvidere, IL. Following the visitation, a memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Memorials can be made to Immanuel Lutheran School, 1045 Belvidere Road, Belvidere, IL, 61008. Her surviving family is deeply grateful for the love and care of friends during her brief illness with special thanks to her friends Myrna and Allan. To light a candle or share a condolence, place visit www.AndersonFCS.com. Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary