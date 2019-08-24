|
|
Elizabeth Johnson 1931—2019
Elizabeth "Betty" Ann Johnson of Urbana passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 15, at Meadowbrook Health Center. Betty was born June 16, 1931, daughter of Arthur E. and Nellie (Ryan) Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Arthur T. Johnson. She is survived by her niece, Catherine Johnson Webber, her grandnieces, Wendy Webber and Alexandra Webber (Jonathan) Griffin, her grandnephew, Christopher (Anne) Webber, her great grandnephew, William, and her sister-in-law, Joyce Johnson. A 1949 graduate of Rockford West High School in Rockford, Illinois, Betty attended Rockford College for two years followed by two years at Beloit College where she graduated in 1953 with a B.S. in Zoology. She then trained in all departments of the hospital laboratories at Rockford Memorial Hospital and was hired by the hospital as a hematologist. She worked there for forty-two years before retiring. She was a member of Court Street Methodist Church and the Morning Glory Garden Club.
After retiring, Betty served as a volunteer tutor for the Rockford Area Literary Council before moving to Urbana, IL in 2003 to be close to family. She joined the PEO chapter FF and became involved in many activities at Clark-Lindsey Village.
Betty loved gardening, horses, dogs and helping others. She was beloved by family and friends and will forever be remembered for her kindness, optimism, warmth and generosity.
There will be a private burial service in Rockford, Il. Memorials may be made to the "Friendship Fund" at Clark-Lindsey Village, 101 W. Windsor Road, Urbana, IL, 61802. Condolences may be sent to www.renner-wikoffchapel.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 24 to Aug. 28, 2019