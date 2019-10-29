|
Elizabeth "Bette" Johnson 1934—2019
Elizabeth "Bette" Johnson, 85, of Rockford, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Born March 9, 1934, in Amboy, the daughter of Frank and Florence (Maier) McCaffrey. Graduate of Amboy High School. Bette married Roger L. "Farmer" Johnson on October 11, 1958 in Rockford. He predeceased her on March 20, 2012. She worked as a secretary for many years and retired from UIC College Medicine. Bette volunteered for many years as an Election Judge and at the Center for Sight and Hearing. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and was a diehard Cubs fan. Bette was always up for a Eucre game and she loved to read and watch Jeopardy. Survived by her sons, Gary Johnson of Darien, IL, David Johnson and James (Lori) Johnson both of Rockford; daughters, Judy (Mike) Zeman of Princeton, WI, Jill (Karl) Swanson of Caledonia, IL, and Carol (Joe) Francis of Cary, IL; grandchildren, David (Renee), Brett and Matt Nagel, Robert, Hannah and Troy Swanson, Eric, Garrett and Avery Johnson, Will, Mitch, and Ellen Francis; great-grandson, Klay Nagel; sisters, Janet (Joe) Veliz, Sharon Blunt, and Cheryl (Don) Balsam; brothers, Patrick (Helen) McCaffrey, Gene (Mary) McCaffrey, and Jim McCaffrey; numerous nieces and nephews. Also predeceased by her parents; and sisters, Marilyn Jones, Patricia McCaffrey, Alice Ellis, Florine McCaffrey, Colleen McCaffrey, and Kathleen Gray; and brother, Roger McCaffrey. The family would like to thank the staff at Crimson Point for their care and friendship over the last 3 years.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 600 Clifford Ave., Loves Park. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Olson North Main Chapel, 2811 N. Main St., Rockford and from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday prior to the service at the church. Private burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family to be established at a later date. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
