Elizabeth Marie MacVenn
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Marie MacVenn 1968—2020
Elizabeth Marie MacVenn, 52, of Machesney Park died on June 4, 2020. Born on March 13, 1968 in Rockford, daughter of Sherman and Alyce Kay (Eddy) MacVenn. She loved her grandson with all her heart. Liz is survived by her partner, Dennis Owens; children, Cassie and Brian MacVenn; grandchildren, Isabella, Blaize, and Nikolai; siblings, Jacob (Kelly) Eddy and Joey Carroll; nieces, Kelci McClintock and Jade Eddy. Preceded in death by her parents. Private family services will be held. Grace Funeral & Cremation Services assisted the family. Share a memory or condolence at www.graceFH.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grace Funeral & Cremation Services
4301 N. Main Street
Rockford, IL 61103
(815) 395-0559
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved