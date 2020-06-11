Elizabeth Marie MacVenn 1968—2020
Elizabeth Marie MacVenn, 52, of Machesney Park died on June 4, 2020. Born on March 13, 1968 in Rockford, daughter of Sherman and Alyce Kay (Eddy) MacVenn. She loved her grandson with all her heart. Liz is survived by her partner, Dennis Owens; children, Cassie and Brian MacVenn; grandchildren, Isabella, Blaize, and Nikolai; siblings, Jacob (Kelly) Eddy and Joey Carroll; nieces, Kelci McClintock and Jade Eddy. Preceded in death by her parents. Private family services will be held. Grace Funeral & Cremation Services assisted the family. Share a memory or condolence at www.graceFH.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.