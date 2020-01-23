|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" Morelock 1929—2020
Elizabeth "Betty" Morelock, 90 of Caledonia, IL passed away, Wednesday afternoon, January 22, 2019 after a lingering illness at Alpine Fireside, Rockford. Betty was born April 9, 1929 in Marengo, IL the daughter of Earl and Helen (Kvarme) Dulgar. She married John Elmyr Morelock on October 29, 1946 in Greenville, TN. Betty loved to garden; she canned produce, made jams, especially Raspberry Jam and all the dutiful things that a homemaker of her era would complete. She taught her children right from wrong and made sure her family had everything they needed.
Betty is loved and will be missed by her children, Bruce (Janet) Morelock, Brad (Phylis) Morelock, Randy (Sandy) Morelock, Jeff Morelock, Greg (Jolene) Morelock, Belinda (Larry) Flitcroft and Julie (Rob) Goeddeke; 23 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren; sister, Deanna (Jack) Johnson of Florida; brothers, Darryl (Helen) Dulgar of Capron and Jerry (Melissa) Dulgar of Arizona; nieces and nephews. Betty is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Elmyr.
Betty's family acknowledges the loving and tender care given by the nurses and staff of Alpine Fireside.
The visitation will be held from 9:30 am to 10:45 am on Monday, January 27, 2020 in Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Avenue, Belvidere, IL. The funeral ceremony will be held at 11:00 am on Monday at the funeral home with Rev. Doug Carroll officiating. Private family burial will be held at Highland Garden of Memories. Memorials in Betty's name can be given in care of the () or in care of her family. To share a memory, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020