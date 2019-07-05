|
|
Elizabeth Schroeder 1952—2019
Elizabeth Nan Schroeder, 66, of Rockford joined her Savior in Heaven on June 19, 2019. Born November 6, 1952 in Minneapolis, MN; daughter of John and Merlin Schroeder. Graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in 1973 and was employed for over 25 years in the restaurant industry. Elizabeth obtained her Master's Degree in Religious Studies from Luther Seminary. The pinnacle of her cooking career happened when she made communion biscuits for the Lutheran Youth Convention. Survived by her mother, Merlin of Lacey, WA, siblings, Karl (Rose) Schroeder of Houma, LA, Korrine (Jack Lalor) Weisbrod of Lidgerwood, ND; and niece, Kristine Struck of Omaha, NE. Preceded in death by husband, Louis D. Stani and father. Private services will be held. Grace Funeral & Cremation Services assisted the family. Share a memory or condolence at www.graceFH.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 5 to July 7, 2019