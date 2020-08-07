Ella "Jo" Marshall 1934—2020
Ella "Jo" Marshall, 85, passed away peacefully on Friday July 31, 2020 at River Bluff Nursing Home in Rockford. She was born November 3, 1934 in Howe, Oklahoma to William Henry and Willie Alma (Webb) Ryburn. Jo attended school in Heavener, Oklahoma, and later Draughon's Business College in Oklahoma City. Her schooling led her to civilian employment with the Oklahoma Military District, and later to Fort Chaffee Army Base, Arkansas, where she met and married Edward Harold Marshall. Jo had a full life as a military wife traveling to several European countries; they finally settled in Rockford where she applied her artistic ability as a longtime member of the Illinois Chapter of the International Cake Exploration Society, business owner, and Culinary Instructor at Rock Valley College. In more recent years she studied and taught Alzheimer's Caregiver classes at Rock Valley College and led an Alzheimer's Support group in Belvidere.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward "Ed" Harold Marshall, as well as an infant sister; sisters, Lola Nadine Borden, Opal Kathleen Mangum, and Patsy Anne Wann; brothers, James Edwin Ryburn, Charles Henry Ryburn and beloved son-in-law, Curtis Smith. Jo is survived by her children, Sharon (Mike) Everidge, Gail (Curtis) Smith, John (Jill) Marshall, Joseph (Cheryl) Marshall, and Mirek (Karen) Marshall; eleven grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A private family interment will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Loves Park, Illinois.