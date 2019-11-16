|
Ellen Deutsch 1940—2019
Ellen Roth Deutsch, 78, of Mundelein, IL, passed away November 14, with family at her side. She was born to Irving and Martha (Wasserman) Roth in the Bronx, NY on November 19, 1940. She graduated from City College of New York with a degree in biochemistry and earned a Master's degree in Microbiology from North Carolina State University. She worked for a number of years in the Genetics lab at the University of Illinois Hospital in Chicago. Later she was a contractor for Abbott Labs. Her passion though was for the Arts, inherited from her father Irving, one of the four cartoonist Roth brothers, who were published in many venues, including The New Yorker magazine. She was quite accomplished, exploring numerous media, with numerous exhibitions in Chicago and the suburbs and the recipient of numerous awards in juried art exhibitions. She was the Artist in Residence, Ragdale Foundation, Lake Forest, IL 1992, 1993, and 2004. Her works have been exhibited in many notable museums including the Newberry Library in Chicago, IL, the Joan Flasch Artists' Book Collection of the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, the Museum of Contemporary Art, Chicago, IL, The National Museum of Women in the Arts, Washington, D.C., the McDonald's Corporation, Oakbrook , IL, Seattle Children's Hospital and the State of Illinois Museum in Springfield, IL. She is preceded in death by her father Irving Roth, mother Martha Roth, and sister Cynthia Roth. Ellen is survived by her husband of 58 years, Herb Deutsch; son David (Sara) of Rockford, IL; daughters Beth (Johannes Lebede) Deutsch of Mbabane, Swaziland, and Gail (Jim Gleit) Deutsch of Seattle, WA; grandchildren Lauren, Jillian, and Natalie Deutsch, Emily Lebede, Calvin, Simon, and Isabel Gleit, sister-in-law Linda (the late Sheldon) Fishbein of Lake Worth, FL; brother-in-law Stephen (Robin) Deutsch of Buckeye, AZ. Services will be held at Temple Beth-El on November 17, 2019, at 1 pm with interment at Hebrew Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, send donations in her memory to Temple Beth-El. Sundberg Funeral Home 215 North Sixth Street, Rockford, Illinois 61107 is Caring for the Family.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2019