Ellen Rose Gilbert 2005—2020
Ellen Rose Gilbert, 14, of Loves Park, passed away April 2, 2020 at Mercy Health Hospital. Born December 20, 2005, in Rockford, the daughter of John M. & Diantha L. (Carroll) Gilbert. Ellen attended St. Bridget Catholic School and was looking forward to be attending Boylan High School. She enjoyed dancing, art, going for walks, playing tennis, soccer, spending time with her friends and family, making her TikTok videos, and she loved volleyball.
Ellen was a member of St. Bridget Church. She volunteered teaching Family Faith. Her selfless, kindest heart was shown to her friends and family. Ellen was a camp counselor with Totus Tuus. She volunteered helping her mother with Heaven's Mass, the Chocoholic Frolic, she even dressed up as a cow to hand out chocolate milk for The Annual Rockford Police Trunk or Treat.
Among the countless and wonderful memories the family shared include those of Ellen helping take care of her grandmother, baking with her sister-in-law Kayla, living her own motto 'Be Stronger than your Strongest Excuse', and all the great times she spent with her friends; she was considered by many to be their "best friend.".
Survivors include parents, John and Diantha Gilbert; siblings Lou, Kayla, Emily and Sean Gilbert; maternal grandmother, Rozelle Carroll, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and all her dear classmates, friends and her dogs Murphy and Killian. Predeceased by her paternal Grandparents, Helen and Lou Gilbert, her maternal Grandfather, James Carroll.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Mercy Health and ICU Staff, Fr. Sean Grismer, Monsignor Knox and Father John, Mary Toldo, the St. Bridget teachers, staff and Boylan staff and coaches. A special thanks to all of Ellen's friends and their families for their prayers, love and support – you were all a light in Ellen's world.
A private mass with be held at St. Bridget's Catholic Church. Ellen will be buried in Calvary Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. The Gilbert family has established a Boylan Volleyball Scholarship Memorial Fund in Ellen's name and greatly appreciates any donations in lieu of flowers. Donations can be made to ELLEN GILBERT MEMORIAL FUND 5010 NORTH SECOND STREET, LOVES PARK, IL 61111]. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel. Everyone is encouraged to share a memory or condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020