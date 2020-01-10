|
Elmer D. Held 1928—2020
Elmer D. Held was born on July 7, 1928 to Christ Held and Pauline Steinke in a log cabin in Athens, Wisconsin. Elmer met the love of his life, JoAnn Hardt at the Athens Assembly of God Church. They married on October 14, 1950. Elmer & JoAnn farmed the family homestead until 1966 when they move to Rockford, Illinois. There he began his plumbing career with his brother Hebert and eventually began his own plumbing business. He enjoyed riding along with son even last week as his son continues to run the business. Elmer loved his Jesus. He loved his family and he loved to laugh. He was always teasing someone and joking around. Even when his wife was quite ill, he had joy to share. He attended City Church, formerly First Assembly, where he served as an usher for 50 years. Elmer was proceeded in death by his parents and siblings. Survived by his wife of 69 years, JoAnn. Daughters: Joan Kolanowski & Jane (Don) Pershing of Tulsa, and son, Lonnie, his eight grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park, IL 61115. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. prior to the service. Entombment in Sunset Memorial Gardens. To share a memory, please visit www.Sunsetfhmemgardens.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020