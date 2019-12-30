|
Elmer E. Olson 1932—2019
Elmer Olson 86, passed away on December 25, 2019, in Carmel, IN, surrounded by loving family. Originally from Rockford, IL. He was a loving husband and father and a wonderful man. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and worked for the Rockford School District for 38 years as both a teacher and elementary school principal. Elmer loved fishing, competing in sports, and board games. Preceded in death by parents Elmer Sr. and Hilda Olson and daughters Julie (Bob) Uptmor and Jenell Olson. Survivors include: the love of his life, wife Caroline; son David (Tina) Olson; daughters Elaine (Steve) Ehrlich and Jill (Dennis) Dunlap. He had 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A memorial service was held in Carmel, IN. Future grave site burial in Rockford, IL, to be determined.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020