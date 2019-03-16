|
Elmer Gann 1923—2019
Mt. Morris, IL, Elmer Winfred Gann, age 95, passed away on Friday March 15, 2019 in Pinecrest Manor Nursing Home, Mt. Morris, IL. Elmer was born on July 15, 1923 in Mt. Morris Township, Ogle County, IL the son of Shadrich & Cordelia (Reed) Gann. He graduated from Byron High School class of 1941. Elmer served in the US Army Air Force during WWII. Elmer married Lyda Jones on January 19, 1946 in Dodgeville, WI and she preceded him in death on May 27, 2006. Elmer was a machinist producing machine tools for Greenlee Brothers in Rockford, IL for 42 years retiring in 1984. Elmer was a member of the VFW Post 9759, Loves Park, IL, American Legion Post 332, Rockton, IL, 40&8, Rock County, WI, Baltic Lodge, Rockford, IL, BAC Club, Rockford, IL, and Mt. Morris Moose Lodge #1551, Mt. Morris, IL..
Elmer is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Elmer is preceded in death by his parents; wife: Lyda; brothers: Clarence and Walter; sister: Ethel Dach.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday March 19, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in Finch Funeral Home, 405 East Hitt, Mt. Morris, IL. Burial will be in Silver Creek Cemetery, Mt. Morris, IL. Visitation will be held on Tuesday March 19, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. till service time in Finch Funeral Home. Luncheon will be held following the graveside service in The Mt. Morris Moose Lodge.
Memorials to be determined.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2019