Elmer L. Tripp
1928 - 2020
Elmer L. Tripp 1928—2020
Elmer Lee Tripp, 92, of Rockford, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 after a brief illness and surrounded by his family. Born in Oregon, IL on February 12, 1928, the son of Terry and Ester (Craig) Tripp. Married LaVonne Schreiber in 1958.
Elmer served in the U.S. Air Force. He worked at Allabaugh Well Co. for 40 plus years, and in his retirement he worked part-time at Wayne's Feed Store. He enjoyed gardening, especially his roses, as well as watching the birds, playing cards and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, LaVonne; children, Greg (Kristie) Tripp, Chris (Harry) Burzell, Cindy Crowe and Scott (Nicole) Tripp; grandchildren, Tyler (Melissa), Tony (Kasey), Carla (Larry), Billy, Eric, DJ, Taylor and Jenna; 13 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents; three sisters; one brother; father and mother-in-law, Arnold and Florence Schreiber; brother-in-law, Jim Schreiber; sons-in-law, Jeff Struven and Randy Crowe.
A private family service will be held. Burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
