Elmorine Parham 1930—2020Elmorine Parham left her earthly vessel behind and went to her heavenly home with a beautiful smile illuminating her face on May 28, 2020. She was born on February 18, 1930 in Bearden, Arkansas to Earnest Rideout and Marthy Sally Rideout.On June 17, 1949, Elmorine Rideout and Emos Dee Parham were united in holy matrimony, out of this union eight children were born, six daughters, and two sons. Marthy J. Lilly, Calinda F. Patterson (deceased), Emmalee Robinson, Emos Dee Parham Jr., (Alfreda), Carolyn L. Malone, Vanessa Parham. Brenda K. Parham, and Donald O. Parham.Elmorine was a faithful, devout, and active member of the St. Paul Church of God in Christ, Rockford, Illinois since joining in 1950.Moving visitation will be held Monday June 8, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Private services may be viewed on our Carl E Ponds Funeral Home Inc. Facebook page at 12:00noon