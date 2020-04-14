|
Eloise Jones 1928—2020
Eloise Jones, of Rockford departed this earthly life Monday, March 30, 2020 in Kissimmee, Florida. An only child, she was born August 26, 1928 in Slaughter, Louisiana, the daughter of Ralph and Lula (Williams) Travis. Valedictorian of her senior class at Clinton High School in Clinton, Louisiana, Eloise lived in Rockford since 1960, coming from St. Louis, Missouri. She was employed by Atwood Vacuum Machine for 27 years, representing union employees as Vice President. A wonderful mother, grandmother and friend, Eloise was a longtime member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church.
Eloise leaves to cherish many loving memories, two daughters; Angela (Michael) Hall, Barbara (Felton) Slone; 12 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great grandchildren and special friends; Verna McGlone, Jill Rongere, Helen Ware, Betty Washington and Bob Westphal.
She was predeceased by her husband, Ejay Jones Sr., sons Herman and Ejay Jones and daughter Deborah (Jones) Barbour, grandson Johnny Jones and special friends, Annie Gilbert, Pearl Guess and Genevieve Hall.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020