Home

POWERED BY

Services
First Lutheran Church
225 S 3rd St
Rockford, IL 61104
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
First Lutheran Church
225 S 3rd Street
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
First Lutheran Church
225 S 3rd Street
Rockford, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Lundvall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie L. Lundvall


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsie L. Lundvall Obituary
Elsie L. Lundvall 1922—2019
Elsie L. Lundvall, 96, of Rockford, died on June 16, 2019. Born on December 21, 1922, in Iowa, the daughter of Martin and Hilma (Engberg) Lundvall. Elsie was a very active member of First Lutheran Church. Within her church she participated in choir, E.L.C.W., Church Council, Visitor for Caring and Sharing, Youth Advisor, and a Sunday School Teacher. Was also a Charter Honorary Life Member of Rockford Lutheran Choral Union. Elsie's 45 career was with Sundstrand / White and she was the Remembrance Chairman of their Retirees. Survived by her sisters, Ruth Zahller and Betty Lundvall; two nieces and seven nephews. Predeceased by her parents; and brothers, Martin and Paul Lundvall; one niece and one nephew.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at First Lutheran Church, 225 S 3rd Street, Rockford. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service in the church. Private burial in Lawn Cemetery, Boxholm, IA. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to First Lutheran Church of Rockford (225 S 3rd Street, Rockford, IL), Trinity Lutheran of Boxholm, Iowa (502 2nd Street, Boxholm, IA 50040), Rockford Choral Union (P.O. Box 8412, Rockford IL 61126), or Mosaic Bethphage Village (1044 23 Road, Axtell, NE 68924). To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 5 to July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.