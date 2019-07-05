|
|
Elsie L. Lundvall 1922—2019
Elsie L. Lundvall, 96, of Rockford, died on June 16, 2019. Born on December 21, 1922, in Iowa, the daughter of Martin and Hilma (Engberg) Lundvall. Elsie was a very active member of First Lutheran Church. Within her church she participated in choir, E.L.C.W., Church Council, Visitor for Caring and Sharing, Youth Advisor, and a Sunday School Teacher. Was also a Charter Honorary Life Member of Rockford Lutheran Choral Union. Elsie's 45 career was with Sundstrand / White and she was the Remembrance Chairman of their Retirees. Survived by her sisters, Ruth Zahller and Betty Lundvall; two nieces and seven nephews. Predeceased by her parents; and brothers, Martin and Paul Lundvall; one niece and one nephew.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at First Lutheran Church, 225 S 3rd Street, Rockford. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service in the church. Private burial in Lawn Cemetery, Boxholm, IA. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to First Lutheran Church of Rockford (225 S 3rd Street, Rockford, IL), Trinity Lutheran of Boxholm, Iowa (502 2nd Street, Boxholm, IA 50040), Rockford Choral Union (P.O. Box 8412, Rockford IL 61126), or Mosaic Bethphage Village (1044 23 Road, Axtell, NE 68924). To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 5 to July 7, 2019