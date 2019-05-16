|
Elsie Larkin 1933—2019
Elsie Beatrice Larkin, 86, of Rockford departed this earthly life May 12, 2019. She was born February 23, 1933 in Belzoni, Mississippi the daughter of Percy Sr. and Geneva Burks. Elsie lived in Rockford since 1943 coming from Mississippi. She married Robert Larkin October 22, 197 , he preceded her in death. She was employed by the Rockford Board of Education and a Liaison of the Head Start Program. Elsie was a member of the Eastern Star. She was a member of Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church serving as a former Sunday School teacher and superintendent, and on the Nurses Guild. Elsie was a Brownie Troop leader at Barbour School. She graduated from West High School and Rock Valley College.
Elsie leaves to cherish many loving memories, two sons, Walter (Susan) Simmons, and Sam Jr. (Barbara) Simmons; six daughters, Yvonne Boyd, H. Michele (Ray) Waite, Monica (Roosevelt) Robinson, Cynthia (Michael) Simmons, Ramona Simmons and Cordelia Barker; 23 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; several step children including Kenny (Rose) Larkin and Errol Larkin; two brothers, Percy Jr. and Louis Burks; four sisters, Lola and Geneva Burks , Juanita Phillips and Delores DeVaul ; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, husband, one sister, and three brothers.
Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2019 at Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church 3000 Rural Street. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 16 to May 18, 2019