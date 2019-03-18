|
Elsie M. Seibel 1925—2019
Elsie M. Seibel, 93, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Alden Meadow Park Health Care Center in Clinton, Wisconsin. Elsie was born in Rockford on June 28, 1925. She was a teacher at Bloom School for 20 years. Elsie was a member of Alpine Lutheran Church, where she was very active. Elsie is survived by her son, Edward T. Seibel.
Memorial visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Riverside Chapel, 3910 North Rockton Avenue. To express online condolences, please visit: www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2019