Elsie May (West) McGrady


1937 - 2019
Elsie May (West) McGrady Obituary
Elsie May (West) McGrady January 21,1937—March 22 2019
Elsie May (West) McGrady, age 82 of Freeport, IL, formerly of Belvidere IL, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019, she was born January 21, 1937, the daughter of Ivan and Vera (Bedeker) West. She was a graduate of Belvidere High School. Elsie worked for Arnold's and Camcar. retiring from both. her hobbies were collecting pigs, and doing crossword puzzles. she loved spending time with her kids and grandkids. she is survived by her children, Billie (Tim) Rands of poplar Grove IL, and Jim (Cari) McGrady. of Maple Park IL, Grandchildren, Eric ( Ashlee)of Belvidere IL, , Amber (Joe) of poplar Grove,IL and Madison McGrady of maple park IL, great grandchildren Javen, Alexus, Alivia &, Joey Jr also her Brothers & sister's. & many nieces and nephews, She was preceded in death by her parents; A sister and Brother , a Very special thank you to John Moriarty, the love of her life . cremation rites have been accorded.. memorial service for Elsie will be May 4, 2019 at 1pm at the V.F.W 1310 w.Lincoln Ave in Belvidere IL
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2019
