Elsie R. Estabrook 1930—2019
Elsie R. Estabrook, 88, of Rockford passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019. She was born May 19, 1930 in New York, New York the daughter of Una (MacAllister) and Joseph Russell. Elsie grew up in New York and New Jersey before moving to Rockford in the 1950's. Elsie married the love of her life, Mark Estabrook on October 27, 1956. She enjoyed the wonders of nature in many ways, including camping and spending time at Severson Dells Forest Preserve. She had previously been employed by Protestant Community Services. Elsie had been a valued volunteer in the early years of Northern Illinois Hospice and volunteered her time at Womanspace, where she was actively involved in the creation of their full-scale walking labyrinth. Elsie had a special gift of listening to others and would help anyone in need. She was a loving mother who cherished the time she spent with her family. Elsie will be forever remembered by those who knew and loved her as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend.
Survived by her children, Donald (Andrea) Estabrook and Richard (Julia Dakin) Estabrook; grandchildren, Tyler (Amy) Estabrook and Noëlle (Ky) Gustafson; great grandchildren, Elliot Gustafson, Madeleine Gustafson and Violet Estabrook, numerous nieces and nephews and special friend, Nancy Conrads. Predeceased by her parents; husband, Mark and brother, Joseph Parker Russell. The family would like to thank Elsie's dedicated and loving caregivers, Vene, Miriam, and Susannah, and the people of Agrace Hospice for their care and compassion.
Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Anskar's Episcopal Church, 4801 Spring Creek Road, Rockford, IL 61114. Inurnment at St. Anskar's Church. At Elsie's request, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Womanspace, 3333 Maria Linden Drive, Rockford, IL 61114, St. Anskar's Church Memorial Fund, 4801 Spring Creek Road, Rockford, IL 61114 or Severson Dells Forest Preserve, 8786 Montague Road, Rockford, IL 61102. Express online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019