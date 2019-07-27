|
Emma Embery 1949—2019
Emma D. Embery of Rockford departed this earthly life July 24, 2019. She was born July 1, 1949 in Jackson, MS the daughter Laster and Ardella Keyes. Emma lived in Rockford many years coming from Shivers, MS. She married Elerson Embery, he preceded her in death. Emma was employed as a social worker by the City of Rockford Human Resource Dept. over 30 years before retiring. She was a member of Oak Ridge Baptist Church in New Hebron, Mississippi. She graduated from schools in Mississippi.
Emma leaves to cherish many loving memories, two sons, Otis (Kim) Williamson and Elerson Embery; four grandchildren; sisters, Denise Cooper, Dora Bradley, Ann (Ray) Hills and Deitrich McGee; brothers, Percy, Preston (Jewel) and Arvelle (Jackie) Keyes; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her Parents, husband, 2 sisters, and 2 brothers.
Visitation will be held 11:00 a.m. until 1:00p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home 200 N Johnston Ave. Burial in St. Paul Skipper Spring Cemetery, Grand Junction, TN.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 27 to July 29, 2019