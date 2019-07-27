Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
For more information about
Emma Embery
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Emma Embery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma Embery


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emma Embery Obituary
Emma Embery 1949—2019
Emma D. Embery of Rockford departed this earthly life July 24, 2019. She was born July 1, 1949 in Jackson, MS the daughter Laster and Ardella Keyes. Emma lived in Rockford many years coming from Shivers, MS. She married Elerson Embery, he preceded her in death. Emma was employed as a social worker by the City of Rockford Human Resource Dept. over 30 years before retiring. She was a member of Oak Ridge Baptist Church in New Hebron, Mississippi. She graduated from schools in Mississippi.
Emma leaves to cherish many loving memories, two sons, Otis (Kim) Williamson and Elerson Embery; four grandchildren; sisters, Denise Cooper, Dora Bradley, Ann (Ray) Hills and Deitrich McGee; brothers, Percy, Preston (Jewel) and Arvelle (Jackie) Keyes; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her Parents, husband, 2 sisters, and 2 brothers.
Visitation will be held 11:00 a.m. until 1:00p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home 200 N Johnston Ave. Burial in St. Paul Skipper Spring Cemetery, Grand Junction, TN.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 27 to July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now