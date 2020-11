Emma Walker 1949—2020Emma Lou "Sista" Walker, of Rockford departed this earthly life November 10, 2020. She was born April 13, 1949 in Itta Bena, Mississippi the daughter of Ed and Elnora Williams. Emma lived in Rockford since 1955. She married E.L. Walker October 13, 1966. Emma was employed as a machine operator by Anderson Packaging 11 years. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. Emma loved to cook and play bingo. She attended schools in Mississippi and Harlem School.Emma leaves to cherish many loving memories, her husband E. L. Walker; three daughters, Annette Walker, Tammy Walker Harvey and Beatrice Walker; grandchildren, Hykeshia Fisher, Jimandrik Gulley, Qulyndreia Harvey, Quon Harvey, Sir Douglas Dismuke Jr., BeYonce Dismuke, Lanetta Hanna, and Neriah Walker; great grandchildren, Janiejah, Moona, Hasan, Kreatio'n, Dejai and Tykarius; sisters, Evelyn Golden, Mary Clark, Juanita (Anthony) Jordan, Vernice, Michele and Edra Williams; brothers, Davie Williams, Lynn (Turela) Williams, Clavon Mahmud (Ethel Mae )Ali, Darrell (Rochandra) Williams, John L. Pittman and Edward Lance Williams; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends including god daughter, Tiltyla Stone; god grand daughter Syeria Scott. She was predeceased by her parents, son DeWayne Walker; brother Wilbert and sister Delores.Moving visitation will be held 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. Burial in Cedar Bluff Cemetery. Private services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc.