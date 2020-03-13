Home

St Constantine Greek Orthodox
108 N 5th St
Rockford, IL 61107
Emmanuel (Manny) Lyristakis


1929 - 2020
Emmanuel (Manny) Lyristakis , age 90, died on February 9, 2020, in his home on the beautiful island of Karpathos, Greece. Manny owned and operated Geri's Hamburgers on Auburn Street for over 20 years and cooked the best hamburger and french fries in town. A proud veteran of the US army, Manny proudly flew the American flag and proclaimed his love for our country with his favorite saying, "God Bless America!" Manny offered the Boy Scouts and Girls Scouts numerous field trips to Geri's, donating their meals. He participated in many 4th of July parades in Rockford, riding in his Geri-mobile.
After the death of his beloved wife Katherine in 2007, Manny relocated to Greece, the land of his birth. He enjoyed many beautiful retirement years in Greece in his farm home with 22 olive trees, live chickens, fresh olive oil, and his beloved dog Sharik. He is survived by his second wife, Tatiana, his daughter Helene (Peter) Polemikos in Rockford, his son Nick (Maria) Lyristakis in New Jersey, his five grandchildren Kathryn (John) Sevdalis in Karpathos Greece, Kalli (Nathan) Bruck, and John (Zografia) Polemikos both in Loves Park, Nina and Manny Lyristakis both in New Jersey, and a sister Eftihia in Karpathos, Greece. Manny was a very proud man and always bragged about his grandchildren as well as his five great grandchildren, Alaina and William Bruck, George and Eleni Sevdalis, and Irini Polemikos.
A memorial service will be held at 11AM on Sunday, March 22 at St. Constantine Greek Orthodox Church, 108 N 5th Street in Rockford. A coffee/fellowship luncheon to follow. Donations may be given to the Greek church.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
